Honeywell's (HON) Aspire 350 Chosen for Dassault's Aircraft

At the Paris Air Show 2023, Honeywell International (HON - Free Report) entered a deal with Dassault to provide its forward fit and aftermarket retrofit applications of Aspire 350 for use in the latter’s fleet of Falcon business aircraft. The deal between the companies fortifies their long-standing relationship of 50 years.

Honeywell Aspire 350 satellite communications system is meant to be utilized for business aviation and by airlines and helicopters. It keeps pilots updated with the required information throughout their flight, enabling them to experience seamless high-speed connectivity globally in a small, lightweight solution. The Aspire 350 is easy to install and provides an integrated cockpit and cabin connectivity between pilots and passengers.

Honeywell’s Aspire 350 utilizes the Iridium NEXT satellite constellation to increase reliability, generate cost savings and improve the efficiency of aircraft operations. The Iridium network system provides cockpit safety services for pilots and cabin Internet connectivity for passengers with a speed of 700 Kbps.

At the Paris Air Show, Honeywell entered into agreements with several other aircraft manufacturers. The company, through the International Turbine Engine Company (ITEC), signed a memorandum of understanding with  aircraft manufacturer, AERALIS, to integrate the Honeywell/ITEC F124 Engine into the latter’s new modular aircraft.

