We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Waste Management (WM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Waste Management (WM - Free Report) closed at $166.74, marking a +0.69% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.58%.
Coming into today, shares of the garbage and recycling hauler had gained 2.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 3.74%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.01%.
Waste Management will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Waste Management is projected to report earnings of $1.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.22 billion, up 3.79% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.03 per share and revenue of $20.64 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.87% and +4.77%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Waste Management. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Waste Management is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Waste Management's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 27.44. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.04, so we one might conclude that Waste Management is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can also see that WM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.72. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Waste Removal Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.9 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.