Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Walgreens (WBA) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended May 2023, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA - Free Report) reported revenue of $35.42 billion, up 8.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.00, compared to $0.96 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $33.79 billion, representing a surprise of +4.82%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.66%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.06.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Walgreens performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- U.S. Retail Pharmacy: $27.87 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $26.43 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.4%.
  • Revenues- U.S. Healthcare: $1.98 billion compared to the $1.90 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +231.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- International: $5.57 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%.
  • Gross profit (GAAP)- U.S. Retail Pharmacy: $5.33 billion versus $5.63 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross profit (GAAP)- International: $1.17 billion compared to the $1.13 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted operating income (loss)- Corporate and Other: -$39 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$61 million.
  • Adjusted operating income (loss)- International: $208 million compared to the $205.02 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted operating income (loss)- U.S. Retail Pharmacy: $962 million compared to the $1.07 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Walgreens have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

