Vertex Energy (VTNR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Vertex Energy (VTNR - Free Report) closed at $5.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.18% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.23%.
Coming into today, shares of the environmental services company had lost 14.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 8.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.08%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Vertex Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.10, down 114.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $682.25 million, down 31.21% from the prior-year quarter.
VTNR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $3.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +316.67% and +8.24%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertex Energy should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 128.75% lower within the past month. Vertex Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, Vertex Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.8. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.2, which means Vertex Energy is trading at a discount to the group.
The Pollution Control industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.