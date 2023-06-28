We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
VALE S.A. (VALE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
VALE S.A. (VALE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $13.91, moving +0.87% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.23%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.33% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.
VALE S.A. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.56, down 36.36% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.18 billion, down 8.73% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.21 per share and revenue of $39.72 billion. These totals would mark changes of -38.78% and -9.41%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE S.A.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 16.95% lower. VALE S.A. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note VALE S.A.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.25. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.5.
The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow VALE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.