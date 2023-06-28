We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Stellus Capital (SCM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Stellus Capital (SCM - Free Report) closed at $14.12, marking a -0.21% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.23%.
Heading into today, shares of the investment company had gained 1.36% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Stellus Capital as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Stellus Capital to post earnings of $0.48 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 65.52%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $25.71 million, up 59.6% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.85 per share and revenue of $101.88 million. These totals would mark changes of +34.06% and +35.64%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stellus Capital should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.3% lower. Stellus Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Stellus Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.64. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.09.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SCM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.