Enfusion, Inc. (ENFN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Enfusion, Inc. (ENFN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $11.19, moving +1.36% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.23%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 40.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.08%.
Enfusion, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Enfusion, Inc. to post earnings of $0.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $44.58 million, up 22% from the prior-year quarter.
ENFN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $186.85 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +46.15% and +24.28%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Enfusion, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Enfusion, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Enfusion, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 58.62 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 40.4, which means Enfusion, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.
Investors should also note that ENFN has a PEG ratio of 1.15 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.75 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.