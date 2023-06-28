See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX ETF (FXR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX ETF (FXR) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Industrial ETF (FXR) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX ETF (FXR - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 30.5% from its 52-week low price of $45.25/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
FXR in Focus
The underlying StrataQuant Industrials Index is a modified equal-dollar weighted index designed by the AMEX to objectively identify and select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index that may generate positive alpha relative to traditional passive style indices through the use of the AlphaDEX screening methodology. It charges 61 basis points in annual fees (see: all the Industrials ETFs here).
Why the Move?
The industrial segment of the broad market has been an area to watch lately as business conditions remain good, and demand seems decent. Though the first half of 2023 seems to be stressful for the industrial activities due to high inflation and supply-chain difficulties, manufacturing companies indicated that the business sentiment is positive for the second half of the year. Rising automation would also favor the activities in the space.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, FXR has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a medium risk outlook.