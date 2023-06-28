Back to top

Company News for Jun 28, 2023

  • Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (META - Free Report) rose 3.1% on the broader tech rally.
  • Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA - Free Report) plunged 9.3% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $1 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 per share.
  • Snowflake Inc.’s (SNOW - Free Report) shares advanced 4.2% after it announced an AI-technology related partnership with NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) , which gained 3.1%.
  • Shares of Manchester United plc (MANU - Free Report) jumped 7.4% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $206.6 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $169.7 million.

