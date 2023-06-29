Back to top

Compared to Estimates, H. B. Fuller (FUL) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended May 2023, H. B. Fuller (FUL - Free Report) reported revenue of $898.24 million, down 9.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.93, compared to $1.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $964.22 million, representing a surprise of -6.84%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -7.92%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.01.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how H. B. Fuller performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue- Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives: $404.49 million compared to the $443.25 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.6% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Construction Adhesives: $129.67 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $133.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.6%.
  • Net Revenue- Engineering Adhesives: $364.08 million compared to the $406.65 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.2% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Construction Adhesives: $18.22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.50 million.
Shares of H. B. Fuller have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

