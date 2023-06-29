We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR - Free Report) closed at $39.57, marking a -0.3% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.93%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 16.02% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.22% in that time.
Aehr Test Systems will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Aehr Test Systems is projected to report earnings of $0.20 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.04%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.3 million, up 4.98% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Aehr Test Systems. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Aehr Test Systems is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Aehr Test Systems is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 39.69. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.24, which means Aehr Test Systems is trading at a premium to the group.
The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.