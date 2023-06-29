We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA - Free Report) closed at $13.16 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.64% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.93%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 42.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 3.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.22%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.02, up 103.28% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $84.47 million, up 238.95% from the prior-year quarter.
MARA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $415.25 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +113.66% and +252.66%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.29% higher. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 53.52. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.37.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
