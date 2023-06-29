Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Lindsay (LNN) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended May 2023, Lindsay (LNN - Free Report) reported revenue of $164.55 million, down 23.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.53, compared to $2.28 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $209.68 million, representing a surprise of -21.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -29.49%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.17.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lindsay performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating revenues- Irrigation Segment- International: $67.54 million versus $88.40 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating revenues- Irrigation Segment- North America: $75.03 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $98.56 million.
  • Operating revenues- Infrastructure Segment: $21.98 million versus $26.86 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14% change.
  • Operating revenues- Irrigation Segment: $142.57 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $194.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.4%.
  • Operating income- Irrigation Segment: $30.73 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $35.19 million.
  • Operating income- Corporate: -$7.33 million versus -$5.44 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating income- Infrastructure Segment: $3.56 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.70 million.
Shares of Lindsay have returned +5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

