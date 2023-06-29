Back to top

Micron (MU) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended May 2023, Micron (MU - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.75 billion, down 56.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$1.43, compared to $2.59 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.99% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.68 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.58, the EPS surprise was +9.49%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Micron performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by Technology- DRAM: $2.67 billion versus $2.61 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -57.4% change.
  • Revenue by Technology- Other: $67 million compared to the $139.23 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.3% year over year.
  • Revenue by Technology- NAND: $1.01 billion versus $947.14 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -55.7% change.
Shares of Micron have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

