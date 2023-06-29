We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE - Free Report) closed at $56.88, marking a -0.39% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.45% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.99%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.54% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.25% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Sea Limited Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Sea Limited Sponsored ADR to post earnings of $0.75 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 172.82%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.17 billion, up 15.02% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.73 per share and revenue of $14.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +389.15% and +23.94%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Sea Limited Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.31. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 40.81.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.