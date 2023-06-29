Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Progress Software (PRGS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Progress Software (PRGS - Free Report) reported $179.23 million in revenue for the quarter ended May 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.8%. EPS of $1.06 for the same period compares to $1.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $170.31 million, representing a surprise of +5.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.90.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Progress Software performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Maintenance and services- Maintenance: $102.24 million versus $109.64 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.9% change.
  • Revenue- Maintenance and services- Services: $19.60 million versus $13.67 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +55.6% change.
  • Revenue- Maintenance and services: $121.84 million compared to the $110.07 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Software licenses: $56.41 million versus $51.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.9% change.
Shares of Progress Software have returned -10.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

