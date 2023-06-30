Nike (NKE) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Nike (
NKE Quick Quote NKE - Free Report) reported $12.83 billion in revenue for the quarter ended May 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.8%. EPS of $0.66 for the same period compares to $0.90 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.59 billion, representing a surprise of +1.83%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.49%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.67.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Nike performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Geographic Revenue- North America: $5.36 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $5.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.7%. Geographic Revenue- Greater China: $1.81 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.64 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16%. Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific & Latin America: $1.70 billion versus $1.71 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change. Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa: $3.35 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.1%. Geographic Revenue- Greater China- Equipment: $36 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $36.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%. Revenue- Converse: $586 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $615.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%. Revenue- Total Nike Brand: $12.23 billion versus $10.19 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change. Revenue- Global Brand Divisions: $14 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $21.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -70.8%. Revenue- Corporate: -$14 million versus -$10.96 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.5% change. Revenue- Footwear: $8.55 billion versus $8.16 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7% change. Revenue- Apparel: $3.23 billion compared to the $3.37 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.1% year over year. Revenue- Equipment: $430 million versus $404 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.1% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Nike here>>>
Shares of Nike have returned +9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Nike (NKE) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Nike (NKE - Free Report) reported $12.83 billion in revenue for the quarter ended May 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.8%. EPS of $0.66 for the same period compares to $0.90 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.59 billion, representing a surprise of +1.83%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.49%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.67.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Nike performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Nike here>>>
- Geographic Revenue- North America: $5.36 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $5.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.7%.
- Geographic Revenue- Greater China: $1.81 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.64 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16%.
- Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific & Latin America: $1.70 billion versus $1.71 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change.
- Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa: $3.35 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.1%.
- Geographic Revenue- Greater China- Equipment: $36 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $36.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%.
- Revenue- Converse: $586 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $615.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%.
- Revenue- Total Nike Brand: $12.23 billion versus $10.19 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change.
- Revenue- Global Brand Divisions: $14 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $21.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -70.8%.
- Revenue- Corporate: -$14 million versus -$10.96 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.5% change.
- Revenue- Footwear: $8.55 billion versus $8.16 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7% change.
- Revenue- Apparel: $3.23 billion compared to the $3.37 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.1% year over year.
- Revenue- Equipment: $430 million versus $404 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.1% change.
Shares of Nike have returned +9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.