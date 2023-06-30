We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE - Free Report) closed at $57.64, marking a +1.02% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.84%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.24%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.92% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.67% in that time.
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $2.39 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 36.27%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $42.61 billion, down 43.01% from the prior-year quarter.
TTE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.62 per share and revenue of $188.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -23.82% and -31.9%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.4% lower within the past month. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.37. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.55, which means TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.
Also, we should mention that TTE has a PEG ratio of 0.58. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.87 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
