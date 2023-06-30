We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY - Free Report) closed at $20.01, marking no change from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.84%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.24%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 2.99% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 4.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.67% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Annaly Capital Management as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post earnings of $0.66 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 45%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $262 million, down 44.86% from the prior-year quarter.
NLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.86 per share and revenue of $911 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -32.23% and -37.99%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Annaly Capital Management is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Annaly Capital Management is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.81.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.