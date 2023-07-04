We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, FactSet (FDS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
FactSet Research (FDS - Free Report) reported $529.81 million in revenue for the quarter ended May 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. EPS of $3.79 for the same period compares to $3.76 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $527.76 million, representing a surprise of +0.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.62.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how FactSet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Total Annual Subscription Value: $2.12 billion versus $2.08 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
- Total Clients: 7770 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7880.26.
- Total Users: 185000 versus 190261.6 estimated by three analysts on average.
- ASV - Domestic: $1.34 billion versus $1.33 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
- ASV - International: $751.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $746.78 million.
- ASV from buy-side clients: 82.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 82.98%.
- ASV from sell-side clients: 17.9% versus 17.03% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Revenues from clients- International: 192.1 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 187.7 million.
- Revenues from clients- US: 337.7 million versus 338.44 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of FactSet have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's