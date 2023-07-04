We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Verizon Communications (VZ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Verizon Communications (VZ - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $37.28, moving +0.24% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.14%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Verizon Communications as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 25, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Verizon Communications to post earnings of $1.19 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.16%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $33.53 billion, down 0.77% from the year-ago period.
VZ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.68 per share and revenue of $135.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -9.65% and -1.28%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Verizon Communications. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower within the past month. Verizon Communications is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Verizon Communications currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.94. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.86.
Investors should also note that VZ has a PEG ratio of 2.15 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Wireless National was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.25 at yesterday's closing price.
The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
