Solo Brands, Inc. (DTC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Solo Brands, Inc. (DTC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $5.64, moving -0.35% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.14%.
Solo Brands, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.05, down 87.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $131.37 million, down 3.42% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $541.23 million, which would represent changes of -11.21% and +4.56%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Solo Brands, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.98% higher. Solo Brands, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Solo Brands, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.99. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.31.
We can also see that DTC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.44. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.15 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.