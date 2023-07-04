We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Analog Devices (ADI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $194.33, moving -0.25% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.14%.
Analog Devices will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Analog Devices is projected to report earnings of $2.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 0.4%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.09 billion, down 0.53% from the year-ago period.
ADI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.57 per share and revenue of $12.6 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.45% and +4.85%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Analog Devices. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% lower. Analog Devices is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Analog Devices is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.44. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.44.
We can also see that ADI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.51. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ADI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.81 as of yesterday's close.
The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.