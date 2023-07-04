We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Arcos Dorados (ARCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Arcos Dorados (ARCO - Free Report) closed at $10.24 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.14%.
Arcos Dorados will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Arcos Dorados is projected to report earnings of $0.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 71.43%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $976.97 million, up 10.53% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $4.08 billion, which would represent changes of +4.35% and +13.36%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Arcos Dorados. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Arcos Dorados is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Arcos Dorados is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.24. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.59.
Also, we should mention that ARCO has a PEG ratio of 1.5. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ARCO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.02 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.