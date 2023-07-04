We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $13.88, moving +0.14% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.14%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Goldman Sachs BDC as it approaches its next earnings report date. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $109.16 million, up 40.94% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.08 per share and revenue of $435.05 million, which would represent changes of -7.14% and +21.7%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Goldman Sachs BDC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs BDC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.19, which means Goldman Sachs BDC is trading at a discount to the group.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.