3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
MFS Mass Investors Growth Stock R4 (MIGKX - Free Report) : 0.46% expense ratio and 0.33% management fee. MIGKX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. MIGKX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 13.34%.
Fidelity Convertible Securities (FCVSX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. FCVSX is categorized as a Convertible Bonds fund, and in the fixed income world, these funds are quite unique. These types of securities are a hybrid, meaning they have components of both fixed income and equity. With five-year annualized performance of 10.64%, expense ratio of 0.72% and management fee of 0.55%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
GMO Quality IV (GQEFX - Free Report) : 0.45% expense ratio and 0.44% management fee. GQEFX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With a five-year annual return of 13.64%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.