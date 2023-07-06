Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jul 5, 2023

  • Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC - Free Report) rose 1.7% on the bank rally.
  • Shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM - Free Report) slid 2.3%, with healthcare becoming the biggest losing sector of the day.
  • Rivian Automotive, Inc.’s (RIVN - Free Report) shares soared 17.4%, with EV stocks rising, following Tesla, Inc.’s (TSLA - Free Report) lead.
  • Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL - Free Report) increased 2.6% on the continued semiconductor rally.

auto-tires-trucks finance semiconductor