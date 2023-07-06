We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $73.70, moving -0.77% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 9.78%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 5.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 6.56% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Innovative Industrial Properties as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.11, down 1.4% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $72.1 million, up 2.25% from the year-ago period.
IIPR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.66 per share and revenue of $293.85 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.49% and +6.33%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Innovative Industrial Properties is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
In terms of valuation, Innovative Industrial Properties is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.58. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.68.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
