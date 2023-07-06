See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
Janus Henderson Enterprise I (JMGRX - Free Report) : 0.77% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. JMGRX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With annual returns of 9.3% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
JPMorgan US Equity Fund R2 (JUEZX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. JUEZX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With five-year annualized performance of 11.57%, expense ratio of 1.19% and management fee of 0.4%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
T. Rowe Price US Large-Cap Core (TRULX - Free Report) : 0.64% expense ratio and 0.54% management fee. TRULX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With a five-year annual return of 10.03%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.