Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jul 6, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (META - Free Report) rose 2.9% ahead of the expected Thursday release of its app, Threads, which is positioned as a rival to Twitter.
  • Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS - Free Report) slid 2.1% following news that it had walked out of negotiations over a new contract with the Teamsters Union.
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (TXN - Free Report) shares fell 1.8% on the day’s semiconductor slump.
  • Shares of Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM - Free Report) increased 1.9% after utility emerged as the strongest sector in the session.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) - free report >>

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) - free report >>

Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) - free report >>

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) - free report >>

Published in

semiconductor tech-stocks transportation