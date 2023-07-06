See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
India ETF (NFTY) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 17.84% from its 52-week low price of $40.74/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
NFTY in Focus
The underlying NIFTY 50 Equal Weight Index is equally weighted and tracks the performance of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian securities listed on the National Stock Exchange of India. The product charges 80 bps in annual fees (See: all the Asia-Pacific ETFs here).
Why the Move?
India's GDP growth in 2023 has been spectacular, rising to an astounding 7.2%. India's GDP has grown to $3.75 trillion from almost $2 trillion in 2014, propelling it to the fifth-largest economy in the world from tenth. India's economic growth, population surge and expanding labor force raise optimism about its potential.
India's benchmark indices reaching new record highs can be attributed to the impressive performance of its information technology (IT) stocks. The IT industry, heavily dependent on clients from the United States, benefited from positive economic data, alleviating concerns of a slowdown and enhancing market sentiment. Strong foreign inflows, stable inflation and consistent corporate earnings growth have also bolstered confidence in India’s equities market.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, NFTY has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold). However, it might continue its strong performance given a positive weighted alpha of 14.73.