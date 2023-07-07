We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Texas Instruments (TXN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Texas Instruments (TXN - Free Report) closed at $174.82, marking a -0.97% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.79% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.71%.
Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 2.63% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.
Texas Instruments will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 25, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.76, down 28.16% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.36 billion, down 16.43% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.48 per share and revenue of $17.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of -20.34% and -10.49%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Texas Instruments should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Texas Instruments is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Texas Instruments currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.59. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.59, so we one might conclude that Texas Instruments is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.
Investors should also note that TXN has a PEG ratio of 2.53 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TXN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.47 as of yesterday's close.
The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow TXN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.