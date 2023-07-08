We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, IonQ, Inc. (IONQ - Free Report) closed at $13.28, marking a -0.08% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.24%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 24.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.61%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.1%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from IonQ, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect IonQ, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.09 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.37 million, up 67.47% from the year-ago period.
IONQ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.34 per share and revenue of $19.13 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15% and +71.88%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for IonQ, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. IonQ, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
