Company News for Jul 10, 2023

  • Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. ((LEVI - Free Report) ) tumbled 7.7% after the company lowered its profit outlook for the year citing lower-than-expected revenues and margin.
  • First Solar, Inc.’s ((FSLR - Free Report) ) gained 3.3% after the company said that it has secured a five-year revolving credit and guarantee facility of $1 billion.
  • Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation ((COST - Free Report) ) declined 2.3% after the company reported sales of $22.86 in June but also mentioned that its comparable sales in the United States declined 2.5% year over year.
  • Tesla, Inc.’s ((TSLA - Free Report) ) shares declined 0.8% on reports that the electric carmakers announced a cash rebate in China and laid off a small part of its workforce in its Shanghai plant.

