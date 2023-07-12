We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
SunOpta (STKL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
SunOpta (STKL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $6.34, moving -0.16% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 9.29%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the natural and organic food company had lost 7.03% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from SunOpta as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SunOpta to post earnings of -$0.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 133.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $225 million, down 7.61% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $1 billion. These totals would mark changes of +25% and +6.99%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SunOpta. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 35.71% higher. SunOpta is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, SunOpta is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 66.84. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.79, which means SunOpta is trading at a premium to the group.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow STKL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.