Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
JPMorgan Mid Cap Growth Fund R5 (JMGFX - Free Report) : 0.79% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. JMGFX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. JMGFX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10%.
Fidelity Advisor Diversified Stock O (FDESX - Free Report) : 0.44% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. FDESX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 10.73% over the last five years, FDESX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Brown Advisory Flexible Equity Investor (BIAFX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. BIAFX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. BIAFX has an expense ratio of 0.69%, management fee of 0.43%, and annual returns of 10.52% over the past five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.