Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH - Free Report) closed at $148.71 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.75% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.61%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.74% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Celsius Holdings Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Celsius Holdings Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.31 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 158.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $278.87 million, up 81.06% from the year-ago period.
CELH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.43 per share and revenue of $1.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +154.37% and +69.6%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.57% higher. Celsius Holdings Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Celsius Holdings Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 104.68 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.82, which means Celsius Holdings Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.