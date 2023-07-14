BlackRock (BLK) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

BlackRock (
BLK Quick Quote BLK - Free Report) reported $4.46 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.4%. EPS of $9.28 for the same period compares to $7.36 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.47 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $8.47, the EPS surprise was +9.56%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how BlackRock performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net inflows: $80.2 billion compared to the $90.2 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Net inflows - Product Type - Cash management: $23.5 billion versus $5.5 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Assets under management - Cash Management: $710.1 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $705.7 billion. Total Assets Under Management: $9425.2 billion versus $9120.8 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Technology services revenue: $359 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $351.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%. Revenue- Advisory and other revenue: $56 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $33.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +43.6%. Revenue- Investment advisory performance fees: $118 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $119.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.3%. Revenue- Distribution fees: $319 million compared to the $335.33 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.6% year over year. Revenue- Total investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue: $3.61 billion compared to the $3.63 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.1% year over year. Revenue- Advisory and other revenue- Advisory: $31 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.98 million. Revenue- Advisory and other revenue- Other: $25 million compared to the $17.87 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue- Fixed income subtotal: $879 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $881.30 million.
Shares of BlackRock have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
