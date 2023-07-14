UnitedHealth Group (
UNH Quick Quote UNH - Free Report) reported $92.9 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.7%. EPS of $6.14 for the same period compares to $5.57 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $90.6 billion, representing a surprise of +2.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.72%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.92.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how UnitedHealth performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Shares of UnitedHealth have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
UnitedHealth (UNH) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
