Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP - Free Report) closed at $16.20 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.37% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.8%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 11.23% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Crescent Capital BDC as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Crescent Capital BDC is projected to report earnings of $0.55 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 34.15%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $45.71 million, up 70.75% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.07 per share and revenue of $176.98 million. These totals would mark changes of +7.25% and +51.63%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Crescent Capital BDC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Crescent Capital BDC is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Crescent Capital BDC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.8. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.33, which means Crescent Capital BDC is trading at a premium to the group.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CCAP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.