Company News for Jul 17, 2023

  • Citigroup Inc.’s ((C - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 4.1% after the company reported second quarter 2023 revenues of $19.44 billion, down 1% year over year.
  • LM Ericsson’s ((ERIC - Free Report) ) shares plummeted 12.5% after the company posted second quarter 2023 revenues of $6,118 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,125 million.
  • Shares of State Street Corp. ((STT - Free Report) ) plunged 12.1% after reporting second quarter 2023 revenues of $3.11 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.13 billion.
  • Shares of Eli Lilly and Co. ((LLY - Free Report) ) surged 3.4% following the company’s decision to acquire privately held obesity drug maker Versanis for $1.9 billion.

