Compared to Estimates, Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (GNTY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (GNTY - Free Report) reported $32.58 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.1%. EPS of $0.63 for the same period compares to $1.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $29.5 million, representing a surprise of +10.43%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Guaranty Bancshares Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net charge-offs / average loans: 0.03% compared to the 0.12% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.21% compared to the 3.11% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average interest-earning assets: $3.09 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.12 billion.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 62.84% compared to the 69.25% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $24.70 million compared to the $24.18 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $24.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.18 million.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $7.87 million compared to the $5.34 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Guaranty Bancshares Inc. here>>>

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares Inc. have returned -4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

