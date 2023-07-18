Back to top

FB Financial (FBK) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, FB Financial (FBK - Free Report) reported revenue of $125.36 million, down 7.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.77, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $127.44 million, representing a surprise of -1.64%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how FB Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 64.8% compared to the 64.05% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.4% compared to the 3.41% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Nonperforming loans: $44.13 million compared to the $46.41 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Charge-offs during the period to Average Loans outstanding: 0.03% compared to the 0.13% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Earning Assets: $12.09 billion versus $12.24 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $101.54 million compared to the $103.41 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Mortgage banking income: $12.23 million versus $13.60 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest income: $23.81 million compared to the $24.16 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Other Income: $2.49 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.77 million.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $3.19 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.08 million.
  • ATM and interchange fees: $2.63 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.42 million.
  • Investment services and trust income: $2.78 million compared to the $2.40 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of FB Financial have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

