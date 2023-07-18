We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended June 2023, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.45 billion, up 4.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.38, compared to $1.15 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.38 billion, representing a surprise of +1.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.22.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Total interest-earning assets - Average balance: $362.05 billion compared to the $346.78 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
- Net Interest Margin (FTE Basis): 1.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.25%.
- Tier 1 Leverage Ratio: 5.7% compared to the 5.85% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Tier 1 Capital Ratio (Standardized Approach): 14.9% versus 13.79% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Revenues- Market and Wealth Services- Total Revenue: $1.45 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.46 billion.
- Revenues- Securities Services- Total Fee and Other Revenue: $1.57 billion versus $1.52 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
- Revenues- Securities Services- Net Interest Revenue: $668 million compared to the $644.83 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenues- Securities Services- Total Revenue: $2.24 billion versus $2.17 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
- Revenues- Market and Wealth Services- Net Interest Revenue: $420 million compared to the $429.17 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenues- Other Segment- Net interest (expense): -$27 million compared to the -$43.68 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenues- Investment and Wealth Management- Net Interest Revenue: $39 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $51.26 million.
- Revenues- Investment and Wealth Management- Total Fee and Other Revenue: $774 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $800.27 million.
Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.