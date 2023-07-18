We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Synchrony (SYF) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Synchrony (SYF - Free Report) reported $4.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10%. EPS of $1.32 for the same period compares to $1.60 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.1 billion, representing a surprise of +2.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.20%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.22.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Synchrony performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net interest margin: 14.94% versus 15% estimated by six analysts on average.
- Efficiency Ratio: 35.5% compared to the 34.39% average estimate based on six analysts.
- Total interest-earning assets - Average Balance: $110.64 billion versus $109.43 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
- Net charge-offs as of average loan receivables: 4.75% compared to the 4.89% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Platform Analysis - Digital - Average loan receivables, including held for sale: $25.19 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.98 billion.
- Platform Analysis - Diversified & Value - Purchase volume: $15.36 billion versus $16.85 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
- Platform Analysis - Diversified & Value - Period-end loan receivables: $18.33 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.53 billion.
- Platform Analysis - Diversified & Value - Average loan receivables, including held for sale: $17.94 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.79 billion.
- Platform Analysis - Health & Wellness - Purchase volume: $4.02 billion compared to the $4.04 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Platform Analysis - Health & Wellness - Period-end loan receivables: $13.33 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $12.90 billion.
- Platform Analysis - Health & Wellness - Average loan receivables, including held for sale: $12.86 billion compared to the $12.47 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Platform Analysis - Lifestyle - Purchase volume: $1.58 billion compared to the $1.49 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Synchrony have returned +7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.