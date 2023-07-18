Back to top

Cambridge (CATC) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Cambridge (CATC - Free Report) reported revenue of $39.7 million, down 12.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.23, compared to $1.90 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $39.98 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.18, the EPS surprise was +4.24%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cambridge performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 76.26% compared to the 67.33% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.26% compared to the 2.11% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $10.03 million versus $10.60 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP): $29.67 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $29.75 million.
Shares of Cambridge have returned -2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

