Lowe's (LOW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Lowe's (LOW - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $229.91, moving +0.85% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.62%.
Coming into today, shares of the home improvement retailer had gained 5.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.63%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Lowe's as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 22, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Lowe's to post earnings of $4.51 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $25 billion, down 9% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.38 per share and revenue of $87.9 billion, which would represent changes of -3.67% and -9.44%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lowe's. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.38% lower. Lowe's currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lowe's has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.03 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.78.
Also, we should mention that LOW has a PEG ratio of 1.38. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.05 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LOW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.