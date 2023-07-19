Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Omnicom (OMC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Omnicom (OMC - Free Report) reported $3.61 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. EPS of $1.81 for the same period compares to $1.68 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.62 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.80, the EPS surprise was +0.56%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Omnicom performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Organic Revenue Growth: 3.4% versus 3.63% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Organic Revenue Growth - Middle East and Africa: 4% versus 13.08% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Organic Revenue Growth - Asia Pacific: 7.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.6%.
  • Organic Revenue Growth - Latin America: 6.9% compared to the 11.19% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Asia Pacific: $438.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $436.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%.
  • Revenue- North America: $1.98 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.5%.
  • Revenue- Middle East and Africa: $62.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $77.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.5%.
  • Revenue- Europe (Euro Markets & Other Europe & United Kingdom): $1.05 billion versus $1.03 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change.
  • Revenue- Latin America: $84.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $85.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Omnicom here>>>

Shares of Omnicom have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise