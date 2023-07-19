We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Fiverr International (FVRR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Fiverr International (FVRR - Free Report) closed at $30.85, marking a +1.25% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.62%.
Coming into today, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had gained 4.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.63%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.
Fiverr International will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2023. On that day, Fiverr International is projected to report earnings of $0.41 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 241.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $89.16 million, up 4.88% from the prior-year quarter.
FVRR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.65 per share and revenue of $361.71 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +132.39% and +7.21%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Fiverr International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Fiverr International is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.96, which means Fiverr International is trading at a discount to the group.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow FVRR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.