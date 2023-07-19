Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, NCLH broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

NCLH has rallied 9.6% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests NCLH could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider NCLH's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on NCLH for more gains in the near future.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today